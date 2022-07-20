Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading 27% Higher This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $43.29 or 0.00183652 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $21,897.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 27% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol.

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

