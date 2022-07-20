CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $4.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CytomX Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $7.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

