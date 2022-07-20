D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 191 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 6.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Loop Capital began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.21.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $11.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.00. 70,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,084,745. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

