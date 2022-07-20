D Orazio & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter worth $35,414,000. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $22,877,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at $6,553,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 691,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 180,885 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of PL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 38,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Labs PBC Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on PL. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

