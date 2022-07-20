D Orazio & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 349,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,324,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

