Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Trading Up 4.5%

Dalrada Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 100,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 103,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Dalrada Financial Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 7.74.

Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries provide clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision engineering solutions. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, Education, and Corporate. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

