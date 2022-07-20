Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 3.7% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Trading Up 3.5 %

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $255.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $185.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

