Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.49 and last traded at $100.20. Approximately 54,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,390,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.33.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Up 9.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,030,000.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 1,471 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $150,365.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock worth $10,086,023 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

