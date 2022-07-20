DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,914 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,733 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

NYSE:TSM opened at $86.15 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its 200 day moving average is $102.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.