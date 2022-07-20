DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $13.07 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,299 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.3 %

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

