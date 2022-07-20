DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Universal by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Universal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Stock Performance

In other Universal news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,020.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $252,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,020.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $605,640. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UVV opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.28. Universal Co. has a 52 week low of $46.24 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter.

Universal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.07%.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.