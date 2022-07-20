Decentraland Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $367.33 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $367.33 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,234.62 or 1.00043186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,629,627 coins and its circulating supply is 1,849,216,541 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

