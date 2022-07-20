DeepOnion Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $303.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,700,107 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

