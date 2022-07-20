Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Decreased by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 3.0% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

NYSE DE traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $314.14. 17,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.90. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.