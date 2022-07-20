DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00022399 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

