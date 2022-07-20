DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s current price.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

XRAY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. 18,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,882. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $66.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

