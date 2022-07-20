Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $100.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.78% from the company’s previous close.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $99.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.