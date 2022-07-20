Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €37.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) has been given a €37.00 ($37.37) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($38.38) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.35) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.19) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.44) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday.

Alstom Stock Performance

Shares of ALO stock traded down €0.65 ($0.66) on Wednesday, reaching €24.14 ($24.38). 2,447,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.56. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($25.91) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($37.75).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

