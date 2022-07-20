Dev Protocol Price Up 190.2% Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00002354 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 190.2% against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $634,970.00 and $3,933.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

