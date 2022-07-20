Deveron (OTCMKTS:DVRNF) Trading Up 7.9%

Deveron Corp. (OTCMKTS:DVRNF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 0.42 and last traded at 0.42. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on Deveron in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a C$1.10 price objective for the company.

Deveron Stock Up 7.9 %

About Deveron

(Get Rating)

Deveron Corp., an agriculture technology company, provides drone data services to the farming sector in the United States and Canada. It offers data acquisition services and data analytics based on digital recommendations and data interpretations. The company provides data collection services, including data collection for soil sampling, drone data, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.