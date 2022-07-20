DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Down 30.3% in June

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of DHC Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $364,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHC Acquisition by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,028,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. DHC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

