dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $475,120.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,792,706 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

