Digitalcoin Trading Up 42.3% This Week (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $121,342.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,795.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.53 or 0.06591643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021960 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00252693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00103339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.62 or 0.00637181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.00535174 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001090 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005736 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,225,641 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

