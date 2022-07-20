Digitex (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0000

Digitex (DGTX) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a total market cap of $27,184.10 and approximately $39,359.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,715.92 or 0.99987100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Digitex

DGTX is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

