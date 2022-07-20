Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIISY. UBS Group cut their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.93) to GBX 326 ($3.90) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($3.71) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.47) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.31) to GBX 262 ($3.13) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.14.

DIISY opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

