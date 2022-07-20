Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.70 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 112.70 ($1.35). Approximately 1,557,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,201,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.31).

Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -0.48%.

Insider Activity at Diversified Energy

About Diversified Energy

In other news, insider Sandra Stash bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £9,944 ($11,887.63).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

