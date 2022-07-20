Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.70 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 112.70 ($1.35). Approximately 1,557,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 2,201,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.31).
Diversified Energy Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 114.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £961.21 million and a PE ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -0.48%.
Insider Activity at Diversified Energy
About Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
Read More
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.