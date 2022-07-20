Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a payout ratio of -10.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.52 million, a PE ratio of 0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

DHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

