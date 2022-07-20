Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the June 15th total of 257,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 75.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCBO traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. 5,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $997.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36 and a beta of 1.98. Docebo has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.13.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Docebo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

