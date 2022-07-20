Donut (DONUT) Price Up 39.4% Over Last Week

Donut (DONUT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, Donut has traded 39.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a market cap of $147,893.69 and approximately $14.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.17 or 0.00543531 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021417 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.
About Donut
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.
Buying and Selling Donut
