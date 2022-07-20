DragonVein Achieves Market Capitalization of $738,179.55 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. DragonVein has a market cap of $738,179.55 and $4.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,353.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00522177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00239962 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00013194 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DragonVein

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.