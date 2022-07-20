DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTRT Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTRT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 215.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

DTRT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 200,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,953. DTRT Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

About DTRT Health Acquisition

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

