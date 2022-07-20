Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.80 million-$74.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.48. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eva F. Harris acquired 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,839.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

