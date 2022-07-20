Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.08 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

