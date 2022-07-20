Duke Realty (DRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY22 guidance at $1.88-1.94 EPS.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duke Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,170. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 342.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 425,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 329,596 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 693.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 75,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 65,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

