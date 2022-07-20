Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DPMLF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$11.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 13,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,500. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.61.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals ( OTCMKTS:DPMLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.