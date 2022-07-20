DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $82.00 at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DuPont de Nemours (DD)
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part One.
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.