DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $82.00 at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

