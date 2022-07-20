Dynamic (DYN) Market Cap Reaches $494,583.83

Dynamic (DYN) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $494,583.83 and approximately $17.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,192.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.81 or 0.06621072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00253844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00103985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.60 or 0.00622489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00537029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001070 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005853 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Dynamic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

