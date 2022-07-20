E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.25 by UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €10.25 ($10.35) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.12) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($12.63) price target on E.On in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.22) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($9.90) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.63) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

E.On Price Performance

FRA:EOAN traded up €0.34 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €8.39 ($8.48). 8,294,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.42. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.77) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($10.91).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

