Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Shares Gap Down to $120.25

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.25, but opened at $115.75. Eagle Materials shares last traded at $120.29, with a volume of 491 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 2,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $374,193.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,799.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

