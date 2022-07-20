Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 759,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EBC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Up 1.0 %

Eastern Bankshares stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,940. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $174.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

