Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.