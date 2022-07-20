Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) Trading 3.6% Higher

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57. 20,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 179,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEST. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecoark by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ecoark by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecoark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ecoark by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

