Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Stock Performance

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $15.49.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 675.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 52,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the period.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.