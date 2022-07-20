Eden Achieves Market Cap of $531,033.30 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $531,033.30 and $3.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

