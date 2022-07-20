Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Edgeware (EDG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,963,428,150 coins and its circulating supply is 6,338,551,690 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Edgeware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

