Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.76.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $497.43 on Wednesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $484.39 and a 200-day moving average of $476.46.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

