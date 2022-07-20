Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.70- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley lowered Elevance Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $555.76.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $497.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.46. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 28.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

