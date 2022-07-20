Elrond (EGLD) Price Tops $55.44 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $55.44 or 0.00237381 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elrond has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $81.06 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00040347 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007739 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,891,129 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

