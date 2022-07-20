EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after buying an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after buying an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $103.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.