Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,920 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.7% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.43.

Honeywell International Stock Up 3.7 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $177.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.